Smith told UCP supporters about Alberta state of emergency before public

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is facing questions after a leaked video depicts her informing United Conservative Party supporters before the public that her government was declaring a state of emergency due to wildfires.

The video, obtained by The Canadian Press, was taken at a party rally for UCP candidate Mickey Amery on Saturday afternoon in Calgary.

Smith was speaking in her role as party leader ahead of the May 29 election.

The video shows Smith telling supporters she’s giving them a little bit of inside information.

Smith is heard saying the supporters are the first to hear about it and that she has to head off to a press conference to announce the state of emergency.

Later at the press conference, Smith, in her role as premier, announced the declaration allowing the province to obtain emergency funding and other supports.