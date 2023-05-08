‘Big shoes to fill’ as homeless advocate takes on role of Cowessess First Nation chief

Send this page to someone via email

Homelessness remains a major problem in Saskatchewan and one person who had been on the front lines of this fight in Regina is taking on a new role.

Advocate Erica Beaudin’s career has taken her to leading her home community of the Cowessess First Nation, as she was elected as chief on April 25.

Beaudin had also held the role of executive director for Regina Treaty Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) since 2007 and was well-known for her advocacy for Regina’s homeless community. As a community leader, she was instrumental in getting extra funding and more shelter space for those experiencing homelessness.

As she takes a new step in her career, her election victory is a big loss for some.

Story continues below advertisement

“She (was) an awesome boss, an excellent boss, not a micro-manager, somebody who likes to take a project and run with it and really is just there to direct and guide,” said Melissa Lerat, RT/SIS director of operations.

“During Camp Hope and the plans of moving forward with an indoor facility, I remember meeting with her late at night or early morning and midday, it was whatever needed to be done got done. It’s a big loss to us in the front line of the non-profit world.”

Beaudin also worked with the Regina Police Service (RPS) in organizing an annual barbeque to commemorate the anniversary that Tamra Keepness went missing.

“We have some big shoes to fill but work is still being done with her agency and with others,” said Shylo Stevenson, Comeback Society’s executive director. “It’s going to be a huge benefit to (Cowessess) First Nation with her being elected as chief but again, it will leave a big shoes to fill in Regina.”

Beaudin has taken over her new role from Cadmus Delorme, who resigned as chief to pursue other opportunities.

Beaudin hasn’t returned requests for interviews since getting elected chief.

Story continues below advertisement

But in a tweet, Beaudin said this was the most important endeavour she had ventured into and that she hopes to take her advocacy to another level.