Crime

Donation box lit on fire at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 4:17 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a donation box was set on fire at a store in Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

Police did not provide details on what the box was for or what store it was in but said that the fire occurred at around 9 a.m.

After emergency services arrived, the fire was quickly put out and police soon learned that a man had allegedly set the fire and stolen money inside.

Trending Now

Officers soon tracked their suspect down and a 35-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested. He has been charged with arson and theft under $5,000.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the fire.

