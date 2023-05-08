Menu

Crime

Man wanted after allegedly attempting to abduct woman walking dog in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:11 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019.
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted abduction investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 6 at 9:15 p.m., a woman was walking her dog in the McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue area.

Officers said a man was parked in a dark coloured four-door vehicle near a park.

According to police, the man attempted to engage the woman in conversation. Officers said the suspect then allegedly brandished a knife and demanded the woman get into the vehicle.

The woman fled the area with her dog and contacted police.

Officers are now searching for a man, in his 20s or 30s, standing six-feet tall. He has a medium build and is clean shaven.

According to police, the man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

