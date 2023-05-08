Menu

Comments

Crime

Suspect charged after Abbotsford officers report seeing him perform indecent act in bushes

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:01 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Abbotsford police say they arrested a man after seeing him commit an indecent act in the bushes at Elwood Park on Wed. May 3, 2023. The man has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.
A suspect has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place after Abbotsford police officers said they saw him doing so in a local park.

Police responded to a woman’s call about a man exposing himself to people at Elwood Park on May 3 around 9:30 a.m.

Officers found him in the bushes and “observed him performing a further indecent act,” police said in a Monday news release.

Property damaged, vehicles smashed by mob in ‘targeted’ Abbotsford attack

“The suspect observed the arriving officers and attempted to flee on foot but was intercepted by an officer and arrested,” it reads.

The 56-year-old suspect is in police custody until his court date. Anyone with information on the incident, including witnesses, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-864-4702.

