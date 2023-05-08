Suspect charged after Abbotsford officers report seeing him perform indecent act in bushes

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place after Abbotsford police officers said they saw him doing so in a local park.

Police responded to a woman’s call about a man exposing himself to people at Elwood Park on May 3 around 9:30 a.m.

Officers found him in the bushes and “observed him performing a further indecent act,” police said in a Monday news release.

“The suspect observed the arriving officers and attempted to flee on foot but was intercepted by an officer and arrested,” it reads.

The 56-year-old suspect is in police custody until his court date. Anyone with information on the incident, including witnesses, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-864-4702.