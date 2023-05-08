Mark Zuckerberg wipes the floor with opponents in jiu-jitsu debut 

Send this page to someone via email

Fighting is commonplace in Facebook comment sections, but the company’s founder chooses instead to fight in real life — and apparently, he’s pretty good.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took home a gold and a silver medal at his very first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in Redwood City, Calif., on Saturday. Zuckerberg, 38, reportedly developed an interest in the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been training since.

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” the tech billionaire wrote in a post to his social media accounts. “Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me!”

In one of the photos shared by Zuckerberg, he is seen dressed in a white gi, a martial arts uniform made from heavy cotton, as he pinned down his opponent using his legs and arms. In another, a referee held Zuckerberg’s hand in the air, declaring him the match winner.

Zuckerberg also included a photo of him and the Gorilla Jiu Jitsu team from inside the Woodside High School gymnasium, where the match was held.

In August 2022, while a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Zuckerberg said he likes jiu-jitsu because it is physically and mentally engaging. He said practising jiu-jitsu helps boost his energy levels and better allows him to solve problems at work.

“From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I wondered, ‘Where has this been all my life?'” Zuckerberg said of mixed martial arts. “There’s something that’s just so primal about it.”

Zuckerberg trains under Dave Camarillo of Gorilla Jiu Jitsu, a judo and jiu-jitsu black belt who has trained a number of UFC champions.

Camarillo wrote on Instagram that he’s been “privileged to witness some amazing individuals do amazing things in my career.”

“Yesterday was one of those times,” he wrote alongside a picture of the jiu-jitsu team.

“It’s inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena. This goes to show how amazing the art of Jiu-Jitsu really is. It changes you, it enhances the power of will — it is magic. It also attracts some very driven people. @zuck I am honored to train with you, teach you and learn from you.”

Several other big-name tech leaders and celebrities have also trained in jiu-jitsu, including Elon Musk, Ashton Kutcher, Russell Brand and Jason Statham.