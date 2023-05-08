Kelowna man to ‘slow down’ after $100K win

Send this page to someone via email

An ordinary evening stroll became extraordinary for Kelowna, B.C., resident Marcel Poisson when he decided to try his luck with a 5X the Cash Scratch & Win.

“We were out on a walk after dinner and I stopped to get a drink at the store and the ticket looked like a good one so I just bought it on a whim,” Poisson said in a BCLC press release.

He bought the ticket from the Hollywood Market on Hollywood Road South and was still in the store when he checked the ticket and realized he was $100,000 richer.

Poisson has plans to purchase some property in Eastern Canada and may also go back to school with the prize.

“This win gives me time to save money for my kids and explore life a little bit. It’s a chance to slow down,” he said.