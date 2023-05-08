Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna man to ‘slow down’ after $100K win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:41 pm
An ordinary evening stroll became extraordinary for Kelowna resident Marcel Poisson when he decided to try his luck with a 5X the Cash Scratch & Win. View image in full screen
An ordinary evening stroll became extraordinary for Kelowna resident Marcel Poisson when he decided to try his luck with a 5X the Cash Scratch & Win. Courtesy: BCLC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An ordinary evening stroll became extraordinary for Kelowna, B.C., resident Marcel Poisson when he decided to try his luck with a  5X the Cash Scratch & Win.

“We were out on a walk after dinner and I stopped to get a drink at the store and the ticket looked like a good one so I just bought it on a whim,” Poisson said in a BCLC press release.

Click to play video: '‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win'
‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win
Click to play video: 'BCLC says $15M lottery ticket set to expire'
BCLC says $15M lottery ticket set to expire

He bought the ticket from the Hollywood Market on Hollywood Road South and was still in the store when he checked the ticket and realized he was $100,000 richer.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Poisson has plans to purchase some property in Eastern Canada and may also go back to school with the prize.

“This win gives me time to save money for my kids and explore life a little bit. It’s a chance to slow down,” he said.

More on Canada
KelownaLottery WinnerBCLCEastern canada$100 K winscratch and win in kelownaScratch and Win prize
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers