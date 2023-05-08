3rd person charged with first-degree murder in Eskasoni man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a third person with first-degree murder in relation to the 2021 death of Andrew Carter Morris in Eskasoni First Nation.

Officers first responded to a sudden death in the community on Aug. 9, 2021, just before 6 a.m., on Beach Road.

On scene, police found the body of a 30-year-old man, whose death was later ruled a homicide.

In a release, RCMP said they arrested a 23-year-old man at home on 74th Street in Eskasoni on May 4.

Anthanasius (Tannas) Dennis has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday.

Two others were charged with first-degree murder in February of this year: Kurt Daniel Gould, 33, and Scentina Marie Michael, 34, both of Eskasoni First Nation.

“At this time, investigators do not anticipate further arrests,” RCMP said.