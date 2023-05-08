Menu

Crime

3rd person charged with first-degree murder in Eskasoni man’s death

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 12:55 pm
Global News at 6 Halifax from May 5, 2023.
RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a third person with first-degree murder in relation to the 2021 death of Andrew Carter Morris in Eskasoni First Nation.

Officers first responded to a sudden death in the community on Aug. 9, 2021, just before 6 a.m., on Beach Road.

On scene, police found the body of a 30-year-old man, whose death was later ruled a homicide.

In a release, RCMP said they arrested a 23-year-old man at home on 74th Street in Eskasoni on May 4.

Anthanasius (Tannas) Dennis has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday.

Two others were charged with first-degree murder in February of this year: Kurt Daniel Gould, 33, and Scentina Marie Michael, 34, both of Eskasoni First Nation.

“At this time, investigators do not anticipate further arrests,” RCMP said.

HomicideEskasoniEskasoni First NationAndrew Carter MorrisAndrew Carter Morris homicideAnthanasius (Tannas) DennisTannas Dennis
