Crime

Man charged after woman stabbed multiple times in ‘unprovoked’ attack in Ajax: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 12:47 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A man has been charged after a woman was stabbed multiple times in an “unprovoked attack” in Ajax, police said.

Durham Regional Police said on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing on Torr Lane.

Officers said a 50-year-old woman as found suffering from “multiple stab wounds.”

She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she remains in stable condition, police said.

Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested without incident.

According to police, the suspect and victim are not known to each other, and investigators believe this was an “unprovoked attack.”

“There is currently no risk to public safety,” police said in a news release.

Twenty-six-year-old Shevon Cahns Guthrie from Ajax has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

