Man charged after woman stabbed multiple times in ‘unprovoked’ attack in Ajax: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been charged after a woman was stabbed multiple times in an “unprovoked attack” in Ajax, police said.

Durham Regional Police said on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing on Torr Lane.

Officers said a 50-year-old woman as found suffering from “multiple stab wounds.”

She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she remains in stable condition, police said.

Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested without incident.

According to police, the suspect and victim are not known to each other, and investigators believe this was an “unprovoked attack.”

“There is currently no risk to public safety,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-six-year-old Shevon Cahns Guthrie from Ajax has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.