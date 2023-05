See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A girl under the age of 16 from Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Sask., has been charged with the homicide of Keith Stewart.

Stewart, 50, died on a road in Montreal Lake Cree Nation on May 2.

His death was considered suspicious and RCMP opened an ongoing investigation.

The girl was charged with second-degree murder on May 4.

Due to her age, the girl cannot be named. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 12.