Crime

Sask. RCMP discover speeder was reported missing, suspected victim of human trafficking

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 1:00 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Members of the Sask. RCMP stopped a vehicle that was speeding near Swift Current and learned the driver was reported missing and was a suspected victim of human trafficking. File / Getty
Members from the Saskatchewan RCMP discovered a driver was who speeding near Swift Current, Sask., was reported as missing in Ontario and was also a suspected victim of human trafficking.

The Saskatchewan RCMP says the roving traffic unit (RTU) stopped a vehicle on Highway 1 on May 4 at approximately 2 p.m. for speeding. In a release, police said the car had an Ontario licence plate and was driven by a girl under the age of 16, who was the lone occupant.

“Investigation by police determined the female was reported as missing from Ontario and was a suspected victim of human trafficking,” said police. “Officers requested assistance representatives from the Ministry of Social Services in Swift Current, who accompanied the female to the hospital to receive medical care. Transportation is being arranged to return the female to her home.”

RCMP said no charges are anticipated to be laid and Saskatchewan RCMP will not be identifying any further details of the girl to protect her privacy.

“Saskatchewan RCMP worked in consultation with the Hamilton Police Service and the Swift Current RCMP Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) to gather and corroborate information on this investigation,” the release said.

“The RCMP STRT supports the Saskatchewan RCMP’s mandate of keeping communities safe and aims to stop or disrupt inter and intra-provincial criminal groups involved in the trafficking of controlled substances and firearms, as well as human trafficking.”

Due to the jurisdiction of the matter, the Hamilton Police Service has taken over the ongoing investigation.

The Saskatchewan RCMP reminds the public that anyone can be a target for human trafficking and victims may be trafficked by someone they know: a former or current partner, family member, friend or trusted person. The recruiting tactics can be subtle; often victims don’t even know they’re being trafficked.

“Traffickers maintain control over the victim by using different tactics such as violence, threats and manipulation so that the victim believes that they can’t leave their situation,” police stated.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, call the hotline at 1-833-900-1010 or submit an anonymous tip online. The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is confidential and operates 24-7, 365 days a year. It offers services in more than 200 languages. It’s accessible to deaf, hard-of-hearing and non-verbal people.

To report a crime, or for police assistance, contact your local RCMP detachment or the police service of jurisdiction in your area. If you wish to report a crime anonymously, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Call 911 if you suspect someone has been trafficked and is in immediate danger.

Click to play video: 'Human trafficking warning signs'
Human trafficking warning signs
OntarioSaskatchewan NewsHamiltonInvestigationSaskatchewan RCMPHuman TraffickingSwift CurrentReported MissingRoving Traffic Unit
