Dozens of illegal turns caught on video where 7-year-old fatally struck

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the introduction of traffic-calming measures in Montreal, a new video shows that the corner where a seven-year-old girl died of a fatal hit and run last year is still potentially dangerous.

Nicolas Marcotte recorded 44 cars committing infractions on the corner of de Rouen and Pathernais in the span of one hour.

Captured during the Thursday evening rush hour, drivers can be seen disregarding the sign indicating no left turns between 5 and 7 p.m.

“We see that every day. We see that everywhere,” Marcotte said. “In a way, it’s surprising for most people but for me and for those who live here, it’s not surprising.”

Marcotte said he made the video to highlight the danger.

“The police try to do their best. The politicians do their best but the people also need to work,” Marcotte said.

Story continues below advertisement

Road safety advocates claim traffic in the neighbourhood of Sainte-Marie in the Ville-Marie borough has become increasingly difficult.

Their calls for better safety measures in the area come after the death of seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee. She was fatally struck while walking to school on the morning of Dec. 13, 2022.

The driver, who fled the scene and later turned himself in to police, was charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

“Over the last few months, we have seen the traffic worsen even since the death of Maria,” said Chris McCray, co-founder of Apaisement pour Sainte-Marie.

“The situation has not gotten any better. It’s actually gotten worse, it seems.”

View image in full screen A woman places a candle at a makeshift memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, on the corner where a seven-year-old girl was killed in a hit and run in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Motorists in a rush use the side streets of the neighbourhood as a shortcut to avoid the traffic of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

McCray says the number of drivers has increased, especially during the evening rush hour, since the closure of the LaFontaine tunnel.

The group is waiting in anticipation for the massive overhaul, announced in mid-April by the city, to improve the flow of traffic and pedestrian safety.

“We are really looking forward for those measures to be put in place. Those changes will really reduce the amount of traffic cutting through this area,” McCray said.

Starting as early as July, more than 100 speedbumps will be installed in Ville-Marie borough.

Sophie Mauzerolle, city councillor for the downtown borough and the city’s executive committee member responsible for mobility, said at the time it comes down to making the area safer.

Five streets will also become one-ways or have traffic redirected in certain sections. In downtown Montreal, Peel Street will be open to northbound traffic between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street.

Further east, Fullum Street will only welcome northbound cars between Ontario and Sherbrooke streets.

Meanwhile, the borough will redesign or close off a total of eight streets.

Among them are St-Christophe, Sussex and Ottawa streets. A full list of affected streets can be found on the montreal.ca website.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, since the release of the video, Montreal police have visibly increased patrols at the intersection.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise