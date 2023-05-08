Motorcyclist killed in crash with minivan in Surrey: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Surrey Sunday evening.

Police have closed off the area around 24th Avenue and 164th Street in Surrey for an investigation.

Surrey RCMP says the fatal crash happened just after 6 p.m.

“Police attended and found the driver of the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries who was later pronounced deceased at scene,” Mounties said in a release.

Footage from the scene shows firefighters and paramedics performing life saving measures, including CPR, but the victim did not survive.

Mounties say the driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

No word from police if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the area from the time of the crash is urged to call Surrey RCMP.