Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Motorcyclist killed in crash with minivan in Surrey: Surrey RCMP

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 12:57 am
Surrey crash motorcycle May 07 View image in full screen
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at the intersection of 24th Ave & 164th St in Surrey Sunday evening. Paramedics and fire crews performed life saving measures including CPR, but tragically the victim died at scene. Global News
A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Surrey Sunday evening.

Police have closed off the area around 24th Avenue and 164th Street in Surrey for an investigation.

Surrey RCMP says the fatal crash happened just after 6 p.m.

“Police attended and found the driver of the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries who was later pronounced deceased at scene,” Mounties said in a release.

Footage from the scene shows firefighters and paramedics performing life saving measures, including CPR, but the victim did not survive.

Mounties say the driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

No word from police if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the area from the time of the crash is urged to call Surrey RCMP.

