Man in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on the Grouse Grind

North Vancouver Fire crews, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and North Shore Rescue (NSR) worked together to rescue a man suffering from a heart attack on the Grouse Grind Sunday afternoon.

12 firefighters along with a doctor went up the popular trail around 5 p.m. to reach the man and provide first aid, according to Scott Ferguson, an assistant chief with the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

“We had two engines and a rescue crew. Four people on each truck, as well as BCEHS paramedics and NSR personnel on scene, Ferguson told Global News.

“It does take a lot to bring someone down. It’s especially difficult when they’re in medical distress and we’re trying to care for them as we’re coming down the trail.”

The man was taken to hospital is critical condition, BCEHS said in a statement.

First responders have not confirmed the age or condition of the man following his rescue.