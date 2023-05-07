Menu

Canada

Canuck Place mother and child team up to tackle BMO Vancouver Marathon to raise funds

By Grace Ke & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 7:01 pm
A Canucks Place mother and daughter tackled the BMO Vancouver Marathon in efforts to raise money. View image in full screen
A Canucks Place mother and daughter tackled the BMO Vancouver Marathon in efforts to raise money. Submitted
As 13-year-old Charlie-Anne Cox approaches the finish line at the BMO Vancouver Marathon, she’s got one thing on her mind — faster. And with team “Charlie’s Angels Joy Runners” right by her side, they don’t disappoint.

They both pushed Charlie-Anne through because her electric wheelchair typically gives out during the last few kilometres of a half marathon but that’s part of their message. Never give up.

“We were not given a great diagnosis when she was six months old, we were given a few months. And here we are, this is our third half marathon,” Cherie Ehlert said, Charlie-Anne’s mother.

“She’s done plenty of 10 km, 5 km runs and her team has raised over $400,000. It feels good to give back.”

Charlie-Anne has Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1, a genetic condition that causes muscle weakness affecting movement, speech, breathing and swallowing.

Since she was nine months old, she’s been on the Canuck Place program.  She and her family have a goal to raise  $60,000 for the pediatric palliative care provider.

“They mean everything to us. They are the only person that’s been there, the only place that’s been there in the beginning in that way in the all-encompassing way that they are,” Cherie said.

The family said they’re not slowing down with more races and fundraisers on the horizon.

“Her smile through that finish line she’s saying, ‘hurry, hurry we’re losing. Best part, best part.’ I used to think it was just for me but she’s addicted,” the mother said.

Canuck Place mom, Aubrey Delima has also joined their team and is challenging herself to run the full marathon for her daughters Lauren and Jenna.

Lauren passed away on the Canuck Place program in 2010, and Aubrey has accomplished many fundraising events in honour of her daughter over the last decade.

People can donate to the team online.

