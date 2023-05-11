Ongoing History Daily: Help with collecting vinyl

Send this page to someone via email

Vinyl continues to experience incredible growth—or should I say re-growth—with the public. In some countries, the revenues generated by vinyl are greater than the revenue from the sales of CDs. The last that time happened was in the 80s.

If you’ve been sucked in by vinyl’s charms, I want to recommend a book called Vinyl Age: A Guide to Collecting Vinyl Now. Author Max Brzezinski starts at the beginning and goes through the ins and outs and dos and don’ts of building a vinyl collection. He even gets into the politics of vinyl, which touches on things like race, gender, and class. You may not look at a piece of vinyl the same after reading this book—and that’s the point.

Vinyl Age: A Guide to Collecting Vinyl Now by Max Brzezinski is available now.