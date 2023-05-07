Images of suspected homicide getaway vehicle released by Surrey investigators

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are turning to the public in hopes of furthering their investigation into a fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a 20-year-old man dead.

On May 2, around 8 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to calls of a shooting in a parking lot just off 108 Avenue and 148 Street.

View image in full screen IHIT has released images of a homicide getaway vehicle. IHIT

When Mounties arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Twenty-year-old Jayden Prasad died from his wounds and the other man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now released two images of the car believed to have been used in the shooting.

“The vehicle, found in the 20600-block of 36 Avenue in Langley, is described as a 2020 blue Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan,” said Corp. Suhki Dhesi.

“The sedan had a distinct red tire on the rear driver’s side.”

View image in full screen The suspect vehicle has a distinct red-rimmed tire. IHIT

The suspects tried to light the vehicle on fire but failed, police said.

The double shooting is believed to be linked to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.