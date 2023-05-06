Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pickering, Ont. shooting leaves man, 22, in critical condition

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 4:56 pm
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shooting left a 22-year-old man in critical condition on Friday night.

Durham Regional Police said officers were told a fight was taking place at the Harp and Crown Pub at 300 Kingston Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

During the fight, a man was shot and taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police said. He remains in critical condition.

“At this time this appears to be an isolated incident,” police said.

Trending Now

Investigators believe there is one suspect in his early 20s and thin build. Police believe he may have braided hair and wore a black sweatshirt with a light stripe on the sides.

Anyone who has information, video or was inside the bar at the time and hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to come forward.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeShootingdurham regionPickeringDurham Regional Policekingston roaddrpPickering shootingHarp and Crown Pub
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers