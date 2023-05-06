Pickering, Ont. shooting leaves man, 22, in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shooting left a 22-year-old man in critical condition on Friday night.

Durham Regional Police said officers were told a fight was taking place at the Harp and Crown Pub at 300 Kingston Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

During the fight, a man was shot and taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police said. He remains in critical condition.

“At this time this appears to be an isolated incident,” police said.

Investigators believe there is one suspect in his early 20s and thin build. Police believe he may have braided hair and wore a black sweatshirt with a light stripe on the sides.

Anyone who has information, video or was inside the bar at the time and hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to come forward.