Crime

Selkirk RCMP look for vehicle believed involved in hit and run

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 5:03 pm
The car Selkirk RCMP say was involved in a collision. View image in full screen
The car Selkirk RCMP say was involved in a collision. Selkirk RCMP
RCMP in Selkirk are looking for a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run later last month.

On April 21 Selkirk RCMP received information that led to the seizure of a vehicle involved in a fatal collision.

Inside the car hanging from the mirror are two small Winnipeg Jets hockey gloves.

Selkirk RCMP look for vehicle believed involved in hit and run - image View image in full screen
Selkirk RCMP

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle during the afternoon and evening hours of April 20 to contact them at 204-482-1222, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure a tip online.

