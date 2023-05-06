Selkirk RCMP look for driver believed to be involved in Highway hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Selkirk are looking for the driver of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run later last month.

On April 20 at 10:20 p.m. police responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred on Highway 59, in the community of Scanterbury.

Officers found a a 75-year-old man from Scanterbury, on the highway who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was walking northbound on the right-hand side shoulder of the highway when he was struck from behind. The suspected vehicle did not remain at the scene.

On April 21 Selkirk RCMP received information that led to the seizure of a vehicle involved in a fatal collision.

Inside the car hanging from the mirror are two small Winnipeg Jets hockey gloves.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle during the afternoon and evening hours of April 20 to contact them at 204-482-1222, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure a tip online.