Danielle Smith considers possible state of emergency in Alberta

Alberta’s rapidly evolving wildfire situation has the province considering declaring a state of emergency.

“As of 9:30 a.m., there are currently 103 active wildfires in Alberta, burning 121,909 hectares. Since 11 a.m. yesterday, there have been 45 new wildfire starts,” said Premier Danielle Smith at a news conference Saturday.

Smith said she will be meeting with the emergency management committee at 3p.m. to discuss all possible recommendations with deputy ministers including declaring a state of emergency in Alberta.

“I want to … assure everyone that our province has the right tools, the right technology and the right resources in place to tackle this challenge and people will get the supports that they need.”

The province says it will provide an update at 5 p.m.

Ottawa has said it has resources on standby to assist in fire fighting efforts.

More to come.