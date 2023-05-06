Menu

Fire

Danielle Smith considers possible state of emergency in Alberta

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 4:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta officials warn of ‘extreme wildfire behaviour” as 78 fires burn across province'
Alberta officials warn of ‘extreme wildfire behaviour” as 78 fires burn across province
Officials are warning that hot weather and strong winds could result in “extreme wildfire behaviour” as 78 wildfires burn across the province. Firefighters will “have to be very careful about their own safety, and of course, the safety of the communities that they are protecting,” said Christie Tucker of Alberta Wildfire.
Alberta’s rapidly evolving wildfire situation has the province considering declaring a state of emergency.

“As of 9:30 a.m., there are currently 103 active wildfires in Alberta, burning 121,909 hectares. Since 11 a.m. yesterday, there have been 45 new wildfire starts,” said Premier Danielle Smith at a news conference Saturday.

Smith said she will be meeting with the emergency management committee at 3p.m. to discuss all possible recommendations with deputy ministers including declaring a state of emergency in Alberta.

“I want to … assure everyone that our province has the right tools, the right technology and the right resources in place to tackle this challenge and people will get the supports that they need.”

The province says it will provide an update at 5 p.m.

Ottawa has said it has resources on standby to assist in fire fighting efforts.

More to come.

