Evacuation order expanded for Goodlow, B.C. due to wildfire near Alberta border

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. community of Goodlow, close to the Alberta-B.C. border, has had an evacuation order expanded due to the Boundary Lake wildfire.

The wildfire of note is currently assessed at 1,900 hectares and is burning out of control.

The evacuation order has been issued by the Peace River Regional District for the following areas:

on the East to the Alberta border

on the South to the south-side of Imperial Avenue

on the West to the West side of 223 Road

on the North to the North side of 256 Road.

Community members in those areas are strongly urged to leave the areas immediately due to the immediate threat to life and property.

0:34 Wildfire breaks out neat Fort St. John

“Due to smoke and fire in the area, it is recommended to evacuate through the following route, proceed west along Cecil Lake Road to Fort St John,” district staff said in the order.

Story continues below advertisement

“For Emergency Support Services call 250-794-3310.”

For a full list of civic addresses under the order, residents can read the order online.

An evacuation alert is also in effect for residents in the region:

From a point on the Alberta Border, 9 km south of where the Cecil Lake Road crosses the Alberta Border

Due west to the end of 219 Road

Heading northeast to the intersection of 244 Road and 223 Road

26 km due north

10 km due west

Due south to the end of 242 Road

Heading southeast to a point 5 km south of the end of Bison Road

Due east to the Alberta Border

View image in full screen Peace River Regional District evacuation alert map. Peace River Regional District

For a full list of civic addresses under the alert, residents can read the full order online.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents on evacuation alert are encouraged to follow the Peace River Regional District’s NEBC emergency alerts.

1:52 Wildfire prompts 2nd evacuation in a week for some residents west of Edmonton

BC Wildfire crews are actively wording to evacuate residents and two helicopters are on the scene supporting structure protection operations.

The area is being impacted by heavy smoke and visibility is poor, leading to challenges for aviation resources, according to wildfire officials.

Drivers are being advised to avoid using Highway 64 due to poor visibility.

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.