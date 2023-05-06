Toronto road closures for King Charles III coronation celebrations

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of roads around the Ontario legislature in the heart of Toronto will be closed Saturday for celebrations of the coronation of King Charles III.

Parts of Queen’s Park Crescent — both its eastern and western portions — will be closed in some form throughout the day. The road forms a long ring around Queen’s Park and the province’s legislative building.

The closures are to accommodate coronation events organized by the Ontario government to celebrate King Charles III.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Premier Doug Ford, Speaker Ted Arnott and Indigenous leaders will hold a flag-raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute and a drum circle at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

After the ceremony, another event is set to be held on the south lawn in front of Queen’s Park. Between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., an event titled Coronation Celebration: A Fun Royal Fair is scheduled to take place.

The event is open to the public free of charge and will include family activities like carnival rides and live entertainment.

“A ‘Taste of Ontario’ will provide complimentary food and beverages from Ontario farmers and processors,” a provincial news release said.

According to the province, Queen’s Park Crescent East will be closed from College Street to Wellesley Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Grosvenor Street from Queen’s Park East to Surrey Place will be shut over the same time.

Queen’s Park Crescent West from Hoskin Avenue to College Street will be shut from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wellesley Street West from Queen’s Park East to Hart House Circle will also be shut at that time.