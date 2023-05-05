Hostage safe, 2 men charged in New Westminster kidnapping: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from the B.C. Interior are facing multiple charges in an alleged kidnapping in New Westminster last month.

New Westminster police said the victim was snatched from the community on April 25, and that a ransom was involved.

Investigators brought in help from the Vancouver Police Department, RCMP, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

Police were able to intercept two armed suspects and rescue the hostage in nearby municipality, he said.

“Investigators were extremely concerned for the well-being of this individual,” Leaver added.

“The safe rescue of the hostage and arrests of the suspects is in no doubt thanks to dedicated teams of skilled police officers.”

Police declined to share any details about the victim, citing safety concerns.

Kamloops resident Kyle Clark Diamond, 40, has now been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and use of an imitation firearm.

Vernon resident Kevin Valcourt, 42, has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of an imitation firearm.

Neither man was known to police and both remain in custody, Leaver said.

Police are investigating whether the incident was linked to the B.C. gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430.