City of Kitchener to offer free swimming, skating in honour of King Charles’ coronation

The City of Kitchener has announced that it will be holding all sorts of special events to commemorate the crowning of King Charles III.

The city says there will be free community skates and public swimming on Saturday and Sunday while the lighting of Carl Zehr Square will be green and white, a move shared by many municipalities across Canada.

The new King’s coronation emblem is green and white while green is associated with the environment, which the city says is an important cause for the man.

“On behalf of the residents of the City of Kitchener, I extend our congratulations to His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty the Queen Consort on the occasion of the Coronation,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“King Charles III has dedicated his life to public service, including diversity, as well as the environment and sustainability, and we wish him continued health, strength and inspiration throughout his reign.”

On Saturday, the open ice will be at Sportsworld from 11 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. while Sunday’s free skate will be at the Activa Sportsplex from 12: 15 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.

On both days, free swims will be held at the Lyle Hallman Pool from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the Forest Heights pool from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.