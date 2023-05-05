Menu

Weather

B.C. weather: More daily records set before hot weather moves on

By Doyle Potenteau & Mark Madryga Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 3:57 pm
A graphic showing some of the communities in B.C. that recorded new daily highs for May 4.
A graphic showing some of the communities in B.C. that recorded new daily highs for May 4. Global News
A ridge of high pressure responsible for setting scores of daily temperature records across B.C. since last Friday did so again Thursday before moving eastward.

In all, 21 areas within the Interior set daily highs for May 4, with Cache Creek being B.C.’s hotspot at 32.7 degrees Celsius. That eclipsed the town’s previous record of 30.0 C., which was set in 1998.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 4

As a result of the hot weather, rapid mountain snowmelt has been prominent for the past several days. However, cooler weather is en route, with increasing showers or thunderstorms rolling in from Idaho and eastern Washington.

The switch from very high temperatures and rapid snowmelt to increasing rainfall in the Southern Interior will result in continued high risk of localized flooding across the region through the weekend.

Below are the communities that recorded new daily highs on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Blue River

  • New record: 28.4 C
  • Old record: 26.4 C, set in 1992

Burns Lake

  • New record: 24.5 C
  • Old record: 24.4 C, set in 1998

Cache Creek

  • New record: 32.7 C
  • Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1998

Clearwater Area

  • New record: 31.6 C
  • Old record: 29.4 C, set in 1946

Clinton

  • New record: 26.0 C
  • Old record: 22.5 C, set in 1992

Cranbrook

  • New record: 28.6 C
  • Old record: 26.7 C, set in 1957

Creston

  • New record: 28.9 C
  • Old record: 28.0 C, set in 1998
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 4

Golden

  • New record: 28.0 C
  • Old record: 27.8 C, set in 1946

Kamloops

  • New record: 30.7 C
  • Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1944

Kelowna

  • New record: 30.2 C
  • Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1900

Lytton

  • New record: 32.3 C
  • Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1953

Mackenzie

  • New record: 26.0 C
  • Old record: 22.9 C, set in 2013

Nakusp

  • New record: 27.1 C
  • Old record: 26.6 C, set in 1998

Nelson

  • New record: 31.1
  • Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1966
Flood risk rising in B.C. Interior

Prince George

  • New record: 26.8 C
  • Old record of 25.2 C, set in 1998

Quesnel

  • New record: 28.0 C
  • Old record: 26.9 C, set in 1992

Salmon Arm

  • New record: 29.3 C
  • Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1946

Trail

  • New record: 30.4 C
  • Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1966

Vernon Area

  • New record: 30.3 C
  • Old record: 27.5 C, set in 1992

Williams Lake

  • New record: 25.1 C
  • Old record: 24.8 C, set in 1992

Yoho National Park

  • New record: 25.3 C
  • Old record: 23.9 C, set in 1937

That ridge of high pressure also set nearly three dozen daily records in Alberta on Thursday.

In all, 34 daily records were set, with Fort McMurray reaching 32.5 C, eclipsing the city’s previous mark of 31.9, set in 2016.

Entire town of Drayton Valley evacuated by wildfire

 

 

Environment CanadaWeatherBC weatherVancouver IslandBC Interiorsouthern interiorHot Weathercentral interiorridge of High Pressuredaily weather records
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

