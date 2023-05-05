B.C. weather: More daily records set before hot weather moves on

A ridge of high pressure responsible for setting scores of daily temperature records across B.C. since last Friday did so again Thursday before moving eastward.
In all, 21 areas within the Interior set daily highs for May 4, with Cache Creek being B.C.’s hotspot at 32.7 degrees Celsius. That eclipsed the town’s previous record of 30.0 C., which was set in 1998.
As a result of the hot weather, rapid mountain snowmelt has been prominent for the past several days. However, cooler weather is en route, with increasing showers or thunderstorms rolling in from Idaho and eastern Washington.
The switch from very high temperatures and rapid snowmelt to increasing rainfall in the Southern Interior will result in continued high risk of localized flooding across the region through the weekend.
Below are the communities that recorded new daily highs on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Blue River
- New record: 28.4 C
- Old record: 26.4 C, set in 1992
Burns Lake
- New record: 24.5 C
- Old record: 24.4 C, set in 1998
Cache Creek
- New record: 32.7 C
- Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1998
Clearwater Area
- New record: 31.6 C
- Old record: 29.4 C, set in 1946
Clinton
- New record: 26.0 C
- Old record: 22.5 C, set in 1992
Cranbrook
- New record: 28.6 C
- Old record: 26.7 C, set in 1957
Creston
- New record: 28.9 C
- Old record: 28.0 C, set in 1998
Golden
- New record: 28.0 C
- Old record: 27.8 C, set in 1946
Kamloops
- New record: 30.7 C
- Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1944
Kelowna
- New record: 30.2 C
- Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1900
Lytton
- New record: 32.3 C
- Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1953
Mackenzie
- New record: 26.0 C
- Old record: 22.9 C, set in 2013
Nakusp
- New record: 27.1 C
- Old record: 26.6 C, set in 1998
Nelson
- New record: 31.1
- Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1966
Prince George
- New record: 26.8 C
- Old record of 25.2 C, set in 1998
Quesnel
- New record: 28.0 C
- Old record: 26.9 C, set in 1992
Salmon Arm
- New record: 29.3 C
- Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1946
Trail
- New record: 30.4 C
- Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1966
Vernon Area
- New record: 30.3 C
- Old record: 27.5 C, set in 1992
Williams Lake
- New record: 25.1 C
- Old record: 24.8 C, set in 1992
Yoho National Park
- New record: 25.3 C
- Old record: 23.9 C, set in 1937
That ridge of high pressure also set nearly three dozen daily records in Alberta on Thursday.
In all, 34 daily records were set, with Fort McMurray reaching 32.5 C, eclipsing the city’s previous mark of 31.9, set in 2016.
