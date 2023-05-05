B.C. weather: More daily records set before hot weather moves on

Send this page to someone via email

A ridge of high pressure responsible for setting scores of daily temperature records across B.C. since last Friday did so again Thursday before moving eastward.

In all, 21 areas within the Interior set daily highs for May 4, with Cache Creek being B.C.’s hotspot at 32.7 degrees Celsius. That eclipsed the town’s previous record of 30.0 C., which was set in 1998.

3:34 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 4

As a result of the hot weather, rapid mountain snowmelt has been prominent for the past several days. However, cooler weather is en route, with increasing showers or thunderstorms rolling in from Idaho and eastern Washington.

The switch from very high temperatures and rapid snowmelt to increasing rainfall in the Southern Interior will result in continued high risk of localized flooding across the region through the weekend.

Below are the communities that recorded new daily highs on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Blue River

New record: 28.4 C

Old record: 26.4 C, set in 1992

Burns Lake

New record: 24.5 C

Old record: 24.4 C, set in 1998

Cache Creek

New record: 32.7 C

Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1998

Clearwater Area

New record: 31.6 C

Old record: 29.4 C, set in 1946

Clinton

New record: 26.0 C

Old record: 22.5 C, set in 1992

Cranbrook

New record: 28.6 C

Old record: 26.7 C, set in 1957

Creston

New record: 28.9 C

Old record: 28.0 C, set in 1998

1:57 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 4

Golden

New record: 28.0 C

Old record: 27.8 C, set in 1946

Kamloops

New record: 30.7 C

Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1944

Kelowna

New record: 30.2 C

Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1900

Lytton

New record: 32.3 C

Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1953

Mackenzie

New record: 26.0 C

Old record: 22.9 C, set in 2013

Nakusp

New record: 27.1 C

Old record: 26.6 C, set in 1998

Nelson

New record: 31.1

Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1966

6:10 Flood risk rising in B.C. Interior

Prince George

New record: 26.8 C

Old record of 25.2 C, set in 1998

Quesnel

New record: 28.0 C

Old record: 26.9 C, set in 1992

Salmon Arm

New record: 29.3 C

Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1946

Trail

New record: 30.4 C

Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1966

Vernon Area

New record: 30.3 C

Old record: 27.5 C, set in 1992

Williams Lake

New record: 25.1 C

Old record: 24.8 C, set in 1992

Yoho National Park

New record: 25.3 C

Old record: 23.9 C, set in 1937

That ridge of high pressure also set nearly three dozen daily records in Alberta on Thursday.

In all, 34 daily records were set, with Fort McMurray reaching 32.5 C, eclipsing the city’s previous mark of 31.9, set in 2016.