Kelowna, B.C. residents warned to be careful around waterways as underpasses close

Send this page to someone via email

Rising water levels prompted the closure of the Gordon Drive bridge south underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna, B.C.

Barricades and closure signs are posted at these locations as they will remain closed until waters recede.

“We are closely monitoring other underpasses and sections along the Mission Creek Greenway as the BC River Forecast Centre indicates that creeks are expected to rise due to rainfall over the weekend,” RCMP said.

“Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Gordon Drive when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed.”

“Mission Creek usually has a volume of about two to four cubic metres per second,” said Mike Day, search manager with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, earlier in the week.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Flooding concerns rise around the Okanagan as creeks swell

On Wednesday, it was close to 10 times that and was expected to climb.

“The dangers not only include the fast-moving water, the banks themselves can be very unstable,” he said.

“When the current comes up, it can undercut those, undermine them and they can become unstable and people close to the edges could be sucked in when the bank collapses into the river.”

Day is urging people to be aware and stay away from the fast-moving water in creeks and rivers.

1:48 Mission Creek Restoration Initiative implements master plan

Regional parks staff will monitor creek levels along the greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

Story continues below advertisement

Spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly. Children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake boat launches are advised to watch for floating debris that may carried into the lake by spring runoff.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.

— with files from Klaudia Van Emmerik