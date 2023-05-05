13-year-old facing 9 sexual assault charges in northern Ontario community

Send this page to someone via email

A teen from Elliot Lake, Ont., is facing a long list of charges related to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received numerous sexual assault-related complaints from multiple victims in April 2023.

Police say all of the complainants reported being sexually assaulted by the same person, prompting police to start investigating.

As a result, of 13-year-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with nine counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 5.

OPP are asking anyone with information regarding similar incidents to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Victims of sexual assault in the Algona region in need of support can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website or via a toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential.