Crime

13-year-old facing 9 sexual assault charges in northern Ontario community

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 2:25 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A teen from Elliot Lake, Ont., is facing a long list of charges related to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received numerous sexual assault-related complaints from multiple victims in April 2023.

Police say all of the complainants reported being sexually assaulted by the same person, prompting police to start investigating.

As a result, of 13-year-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with nine counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 5.

OPP are asking anyone with information regarding similar incidents to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement

Victims of sexual assault in the Algona region in need of support can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website or via a toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential.

OPPSexual AssaultAssaultOntario Provincal Policeelliot lakeAlgomaElliot Lake OntarioAlgoma AssaultElliot Lake assault
