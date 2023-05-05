Menu

Health

Mass shooting report: N.S. justice minister ‘optimistic,’ but can’t commit to May 31 deadline

By Callum Smith Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'No firm commitment on Mass Casualty Commission recommendation deadline'
No firm commitment on Mass Casualty Commission recommendation deadline
WATCH: This weekend marks the beginning of a mobile health and wellness clinic in one of the communities impacted by the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia. It’s part of the $18-million federal-provincial health agreement in response to the Mass Casualty Commission’s report. But as Callum Smith reports, another key deadline looms – and while optimistic, Nova Scotia’s justice minister can’t commit to meeting it just yet.
Nova Scotia’s justice minister says he’s “optimistic” about a looming deadline stemming from the inquiry examining the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history, but he’s not ready to commit to it.

By May 31, the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) has recommended the federal and provincial governments have an “Implementation and Mutual Accountability Body” established and funded — with a “founding chair and champion” in place — to oversee all 130 recommendations.

“We’re trying to work with our federal partners to come up with some terms of reference around that and what we want to see that actually doing,” Justice Minister Brad Johns told reporters Thursday.

“The anticipation is still to meet the end of the month timeline,” he says.

By Sept. 1, MCC commissioners have recommended that members of the committee should be in place.

“I’m comfortable with the Sept. 1 (deadline),” Johns said. “The May (deadline) is in negotiations with us and the feds.”

“I am optimistic,” he said. But when asked if he would firmly commit to the May deadline, Johns said: “Not at this time, no.”

Click to play video: 'Mass Casualty Commission says mental health resources needed in communities affected by mass shooting'
Mass Casualty Commission says mental health resources needed in communities affected by mass shooting

Scott McLeod, whose brother Sean was one of the victims of the April 2020 attacks, says it would be disappointing if the May 31 deadline is not met.

“This here, in my opinion, is a big step in this entire process that has been going on,” he says.

But McLeod, who would “love to be part of” the accountability body, also says he’s more focused on the September deadline, ensuring the right people are in place.

Mental health supports this weekend

This weekend marks the first visit by a mobile health and wellness team which will be based at West Colchester Consolidated School in Bass River, N.S., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Another is scheduled for May 10 at the Wentworth Recreation Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

No appointments are needed – it is on a walk-in basis – but people do need to bring their Nova Scotia Health Card.

These clinics, along with community engagement teams, have been established as part of an $18-million investment split between the federal and provincial governments.

More information on details and times from the province can be found on the provincial government’s community support webpage here.

Mass ShootingMass Casualty CommissionAccountabilityrecommendationImplementation and Mutual Accountability Body
