Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. mass shooting: Ottawa and province announce $18 million mental health plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Mass Casualty Commission recommendations focus on mental health calls'
Mass Casualty Commission recommendations focus on mental health calls
Amid the recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission is a section focusing on mental health calls. While the commissioners stopped short of suggesting how to change the status quo, it said conversations are needed. Global’s Callum Smith heard from some who appear open to doing things differently. – Apr 3, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal and Nova Scotia governments have announced an $18-million plan to respond to a key recommendation from the public inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

In its final report released last month, the Mass Casualty Commission called on the two levels of government to treat unmet needs for mental health in northern and central Nova Scotia, where
22 people were shot dead on April 18-19, 2020.

Carolyn Bennett, the federal minister of mental health and addictions, and her provincial counterpart, Brian Comer, said today that planning would begin immediately on delivering mental health, grief and bereavement services for the affected communities.

The two ministers say a long-term strategy will be developed with the help of people in Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties.

And they say it will be implemented by a local multidisciplinary team of health professionals, as recommended by the commission.

Story continues below advertisement

The $18-million investment is over a two-year period with $9 million coming from the province and an initial $9 million from the federal government.

Trending Now

“The tragic events that unfolded in this province three years ago have had a lasting impact on families of the victims and the communities they call home,” Comer said in a statement.

“Today, we’re taking an important step to address the immediate need for mental health support in the communities with funding to hire more people and offer more services. At the same time, we’re immediately starting community consultation to design programs and services to meet their needs, now and in the future.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.

More on Canada
Mental HealthHealthnova scotia shootingMass Casualty CommissionNova Scotia Shooting InquiryNova Scotia Mental HealthMental health plan
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers