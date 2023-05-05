Trillium funding going to groups in Guelph, Wellington for mental health services training

Send this page to someone via email

Funding is coming to groups that deal with youth in Guelph and Wellington County who are experiencing mental health issues.

It was announced that the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington and the Grove Youth Wellness Hub Guelph Wellington received $110,400 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Grant Fund.

The funding will go towards mental health and suicide prevention training for staff and volunteers.

“All of us who are working with youth are seeing a real uptick in the number of young people who need the service and support,” said Jeff Hoffman, executive director of the Grove. “It is vital for our people to be trained and support them.”

There was a presentation at the Grove hub in Fergus on Thursday where it was attended by Wellington-Halton Hills MP Ted Arnott and members of both CMHAWW and the Grove.

CMHAWW CEO Helen Fishburn says they have over three thousand people on their waiting lists who are seeking mental health support services.

The training sessions include mental health first aid, safeTALK, ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training), and compassion fatigue. According to a news release, the usual cost of these training sessions ranges from $50-$200, but will now be made available to support groups at no cost.

Lisa Hood, V-P of Philantrophy at YMCA of Three Rivers, suggested that this training will also benefit those who administer these services.

“Our frontline workers, the people who deal with these situations, often forget about themselves and how to look after themselves.”

There has been more awareness to mental health issues even before the start of the pandemic in 2020, something Hoffman says gives more reason to have these programs around.

“40, 50, 60 young people come to our hub in Fergus to connect with us, take part in our recreation programs, and receive support,” said Hoffman. “While awareness has increased, so has the need.”