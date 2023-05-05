Grandparents scam in Peterborugh area leads to arrest of Quebec teen: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec youth faces charges in connection with a so-called “grandparent scam” in the Peterborough area earlier this week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on May 1 a Selwyn Township resident reported they had been contacted by someone pretending to be a family member who was asking for money.

OPP say the investigation led to the identity of a suspect, who was located and arrested. A 17-year-old from Quebec was charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 12.

Arrest made in Grandparent Scam by #PtboOPP after report by @PtboCounty #community member. Please report if you are being Scammed and help us prevent #Fraud. ^dg pic.twitter.com/omdV4dewOM — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 5, 2023