Crime

Grandparents scam in Peterborugh area leads to arrest of Quebec teen: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 11:17 am
Smartphone in male hands. Close up of hands with a phone. Outdoor photo View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a Quebec youth in connection to a recent grandparent scam. Getty Images
A Quebec youth faces charges in connection with a so-called “grandparent scam” in the Peterborough area earlier this week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on May 1 a Selwyn Township resident reported they had been contacted by someone pretending to be a family member who was asking for money.

OPP say the investigation led to the identity of a suspect, who was located and arrested. A 17-year-old from Quebec was charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 12.

