Peterborough police arrest Hamilton man in connection with grandparent scam incident

A Hamilton, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a grandparent scam incident in Peterborough in January.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Jan. 23, a resident was contacted and told their grandson had been arrested. The caller said $18,000 was required for the boy’s release.
Police say the money was exchanged with a man before the victim discovered it was a scam.
An investigation was launched and the service’s fraud unit identified a suspect. On Thursday, Feb. 16, he turned himself in to Peterborough police.
Mohamed Mahmood, 26, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with extortion, fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000
He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 8.
“Peterborough Police Service is releasing the name as there may be more victims in connection with the significant number of calls in January connected to the grandparent scam,” police stated Friday.
