Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Peterborough police arrest Hamilton man in connection with grandparent scam incident

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 11:01 am
Peterborough police have arrested a man in connection to a grandparent scam incident on Jan. 23, 2023.
Peterborough police have arrested a man in connection to a grandparent scam incident on Jan. 23, 2023. File
A Hamilton, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a grandparent scam incident in Peterborough in January.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Jan. 23, a resident was contacted and told their grandson had been arrested. The caller said $18,000 was required for the boy’s release.

Read more: ‘Grandparent scams’ cost seniors over $9.2M last year. Here’s how to protect yourself

Police say the money was exchanged with a man before the victim discovered it was a scam.

An investigation was launched and the service’s fraud unit identified a suspect. On Thursday, Feb. 16, he turned himself in to Peterborough police.

Mohamed Mahmood, 26, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with extortion, fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 8.

Read more: Peterborough, Ont. seniors lose $30,000 to grandparent scam just this week, police say

“Peterborough Police Service is releasing the name as there may be more victims in connection with the significant number of calls in January connected to the grandparent scam,” police stated Friday.

Peterborough Police warning residents about “grandparent scam”
FraudPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeGrandparent scampeterborough fraudPeterborough grandparent scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

