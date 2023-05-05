Cambridge council approves $108-million budget for new recreation complex

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge City Council took another step forward in building a giant new recreation complex as it approved the concept design and budget for the facility on Thursday.

There were two options presented to council by staff at Thursday’s meeting with council choosing the slightly-costlier, $108-million option that would provide bigger facilities almost across the board.

The new community centre will include a 10-lane pool with spectator seating, a three-court FIBA-standard gymnasium, a running track, three meeting rooms, a fitness studio and a library.

The next steps will include a closer look at the design of the complex as we as the cost estimates for the project.

According to the timeline presented to council, construction is expected to begin on the project next July with doors set to open to the public in 2026.

The new community centre will open on a 32.5-acre tract of city-owned land north of the intersection of Dundas Street South and Branchton Road in Galt.

New Catholic and public schools as well as a daycare are expected to be built on the property.