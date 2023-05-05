COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency – but ‘battle is not over’: WHO

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a global health emergency, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Friday.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said the decision to end the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern comes after a recommendation from the organization’s emergency committee.

“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” he said.

“It is therefore with great hope that I declare #COVID19 over as a global health emergency. However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat. Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes – and that’s just the deaths we know about.”

Story continues below advertisement

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 "Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice"-@DrTedros #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/esKKKOb1TZ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2023

Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, added that “the global public health emergency has ended” but noted there’s “still a public health threat out there.”

“We fully expect that this virus will to continue to transmit,” Ryan said.

Ryan added: “The battle is not over.”

COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan, China in 2019 before spreading across the world, leading to lockdowns and other public health measures for more than three years.

The WHO first declared COVID a public health emergency of international concern on Jan. 30, 2020, and officially called it a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.