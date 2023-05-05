Nova Scotia Power says elver poaching forced shutdown of hydro dam for three weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Power says it was forced to shut down a small hydroelectric dam last month because of unauthorized fishing for baby eels.

In a statement, utility spokesperson Jackie Foster says the generating station in Head of St. Margarets Bay, about 33 kilometres southwest of Halifax, was shut down for safety reasons for about three weeks in April.

Foster says generation has since resumed but on a smaller scale and for a shorter period of time throughout the day.

She says the utility has posted additional signs and added security at the dam site.

The lucrative elver fishery was closed for 45 days by federal fisheries officials April 15 for conservation reasons and concerns over violence related to illegal fishing.

Since then, some commercial harvesters have complained that little has been done to stop the fishing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.