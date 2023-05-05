Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia Power says elver poaching forced shutdown of hydro dam for three weeks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2023 9:47 am
Nova Scotia Power says the small hydroelectric dam was shut down for safety reasons in April, but generation has since resumed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Power says the small hydroelectric dam was shut down for safety reasons in April, but generation has since resumed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia Power says it was forced to shut down a small hydroelectric dam last month because of unauthorized fishing for baby eels.

In a statement, utility spokesperson Jackie Foster says the generating station in Head of St. Margarets Bay, about 33 kilometres southwest of Halifax, was shut down for safety reasons for about three weeks in April.

Foster says generation has since resumed but on a smaller scale and for a shorter period of time throughout the day.

She says the utility has posted additional signs and added security at the dam site.

Trending Now

The lucrative elver fishery was closed for 45 days by federal fisheries officials April 15 for conservation reasons and concerns over violence related to illegal fishing.

Since then, some commercial harvesters have complained that little has been done to stop the fishing.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

More on Canada
Nova Scotia PowerSt. Margaret's Baybaby eelslucrative elver fisherysmall hydroelectric damunauthorized fishingunauthorized fishing for baby eels
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers