Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault of kids, youths over two-decade period

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers.

A 58-year-old Winnipeg man is facing more than 15 charges in connection with a report of sexual abuse and exploitation involving multiple children and youths over two decades.

Winnipeg police said Leslie Edward Semchyshyn was arrested on April 28 after a lengthy investigation that began when the child abuse unit was first contacted in June of last year. The alleged incidents began in the late 1990s, and involve victims who were between the ages of four and 20 years old and went to the suspect’s home for child-minding and as visitors when they got older.

In June 2022, the Child Abuse Unit received a report of a historical sexual abuse involving multiple youths spanning two decades. Leslie Semchyshyn has been charged with numerous charges including Sexual Assault X7

Full release:https://t.co/gDbFpBfrzq — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 5, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Semchyshyn is accused of sleeping unclothed with the victims, touching them in an unwanted sexual manner, and asking them to touch his body. As they grew older, police said, they were allegedly given drugs and alcohol at his home.

Semchyshyn faces seven sexual assault charges, five counts of sexual interference, and two counts of invitation to sexual touching, plus a charge of sexual exploitation, supplying liquor to a person under 18, and administering a noxious thing with intent to cause bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking, police said, as mandated by the Criminal Code.