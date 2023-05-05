Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault of kids, youths over two-decade period

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 10:04 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers.

A 58-year-old Winnipeg man is facing more than 15 charges in connection with a report of sexual abuse and exploitation involving multiple children and youths over two decades.

Winnipeg police said Leslie Edward Semchyshyn was arrested on April 28 after a lengthy investigation that began when the child abuse unit was first contacted in June of last year. The alleged incidents began in the late 1990s, and involve victims who were between the ages of four and 20 years old and went to the suspect’s home for child-minding and as visitors when they got older.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Semchyshyn is accused of sleeping unclothed with the victims, touching them in an unwanted sexual manner, and asking them to touch his body. As they grew older, police said, they were allegedly given drugs and alcohol at his home.

Semchyshyn faces seven sexual assault charges, five counts of sexual interference, and two counts of invitation to sexual touching, plus a charge of sexual exploitation, supplying liquor to a person under 18, and administering a noxious thing with intent to cause bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking, police said, as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged in historic sex assault case in Alberta from early 2000s'
Winnipeg man charged in historic sex assault case in Alberta from early 2000s
