Fire

Large fire breaks out at barn in New Tecumseth, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 9:55 am
Fire breaks out at barn in Nottawasaga, Ont. on May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire breaks out at barn in Nottawasaga, Ont. on May 5, 2023. OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police say a large fire has broken out at a barn in New Tecumseth, Ont. on Friday morning.

OPP Const. Katy Viccary told Global News there was heavy emergency crew presence to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the barn was unoccupied, the OPP said.

They said 15th Side Road is closed between 5th Line and 6th Line.

