Large fire breaks out at barn in New Tecumseth, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police say a large fire has broken out at a barn in New Tecumseth, Ont. on Friday morning.

OPP Const. Katy Viccary told Global News there was heavy emergency crew presence to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the barn was unoccupied, the OPP said.

They said 15th Side Road is closed between 5th Line and 6th Line.

Members of #NottyOPP and fire are on scene at a barn fire. Thankfully, no injuries. Road closure on 15th sideroad between the 5th and 6th lines. Heavy police presence. Expect delays. ^kv pic.twitter.com/4pID5y8iTM — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 5, 2023