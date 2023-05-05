Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

David Myles, The Trews, Kellie Loder among winners at East Coast Music Awards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2023 7:58 am
Click to play video: '5 Days in May: ECMA celebrating milestone 35th anniversary with festival and conference in Halifax'
5 Days in May: ECMA celebrating milestone 35th anniversary with festival and conference in Halifax
We chat with Andy Mclean, CEO of ECMA, to get the full rundown of the non-stop musical celebration that is the upcoming East Coast Music Awards festival and conference. This year Halifax plays host to the five-day event from May 3-7. – Apr 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first group of winners at the 2023 East Coast Music Awards have been announced.

Singer-songwriter David Myles, who had four nominations, won album of the year and solo recording of the year for “It’s Only A Little Loneliness.”

Adam Baldwin’s “Lighthouse in Little Lorraine” was recognized as song of the year.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Kellie Loder was named songwriter of the year as well as fans’ choice entertainer of the year.

St. John’s duo Fortunate Ones won folk recording of the year for “That Was You and Me.”

The Trews of Antigonish, N.S., took home rock recording of the year for “Wanderer,” while Juno Award winners The East Pointers won group recording of the year with “House of Dreams.”

Story continues below advertisement

The East Pointers led the pack with six nominations along with rapper Classified, whose name wasn’t called Thursday night but is up for more awards this weekend.

Other winners of the night included Zamani Folade as African Canadian artist of the year; Natalie MacMaster for director’s special achievement; Lisa LeBlanc’s “Chiac Disco” for francophone recording; Nicole Ariana’s “Master of Denial” for fan’s choice video; Jah’Mila’s “Roots Girl” for global music recording; Morgan Toney as Indigenous artist of the year; and City Natives’ “The People of the Dawn” for rap/hip-hop recording.

Trending Now

This year’s ECMA festival is scheduled to run until Sunday, when the remaining awards are set to be presented.

The ECMAs have also announced that the 2024 edition of the festival will be held in Charlottetown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.

More on Canada
East Coast Music AwardsThe TrewsecmaDavid MylesAdam BaldwinECMAskellie loder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers