Economy

Statistics Canada to release jobs report for April amid hiring appetite

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2023 6:27 am
Canada’s job surge: How hot economy could affect employers, interest rates
WATCH: Canada's job surge: How hot economy could affect employers, interest rates – Feb 10, 2023
Statistics Canada is set to release its April labour force survey Friday morning, providing updated numbers on employment levels in the country.

RBC says it expects 12,000 jobs were added last month, the lowest number since September.

Employers have kept their hiring appetite in recent months, even as high interest rates make borrowing more expensive for people and businesses.

The unemployment rate continued to sit at five per cent in March, hovering near record lows.

However, job vacancies have been falling and the Bank of Canada’s recent business outlook survey shows employers reporting less intense labour shortages.

The Bank of Canada’s aggressive rate hikes are expected to filter through to the labour market in the coming months, leading to a rise in unemployment.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

