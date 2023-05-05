SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Athabasca County evacuation order issued due to wildfire northeast of town

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 1:50 am
Click to play video: 'Wildfire evacuation orders issued across Alberta'
Wildfire evacuation orders issued across Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: From the High Level area to Drayton Valley, thousands of people across Alberta were forced to flee their homes Thursday as dozens of new wildfires broke out in the province. Here's team coverage.
A wildfire raging northeast of Athabasca has prompted a late-night evacuation of the surrounding county in north-central Alberta.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued around 11:30 p.m. Thursday said there was a wildfire about 10 kilometres northeast of Athabasca, east of Camping Lake and moving west.

Everyone on Range Road 214 and 215, north of Township Road 674 to the Athabasca River must evacuate now, the province said.

Bring pets, important medication and documents and enough food, water and supplies to be away for three days.

Evacuees should go to the Athabasca Regional Multiplex. Everyone else in the area between Jackfish Lake and the Athabasca River to the west must prepare for a possible evacuation.

A wildfire near Athabasca, Alta on Thursday, May 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A wildfire near Athabasca, Alta on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Courtesy: Angela-Kerr

Dozens of new wildfires were discovered across Alberta amid high temperatures, dangerously dry conditions and high winds on Thursday.

There were many Alberta Emergency Alerts issued and updated throughout the day as the fires grew and threatened more properties.

WildfireWildfiresAlberta WildfiresAlberta wildfireAlberta Emergency AlertAthabascawildfire riskwildfire evacuationsAthabasca fireAthabasca wildfire
