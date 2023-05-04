Stabbing in downtown Calgary leaves victim seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

A stabbing in downtown Calgary that saw a man believed to be in his 30s sustain serious injuries on Thursday night had police investigators working to determine what led to the violence.

Police told Global News a man was stabbed multiple times in front of a convenience store at 900 7 Ave. S.W. at about 6:30 p.m.

They did not say if a suspect or suspects had been identified but noted officers were canvassing the area in search of witnesses and surveillance video to try to piece together what happened.

The victim was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said the man was in stable condition despite sustaining serious injuries.

A Global News crew at the scene saw police tape off a large intersection at the scene.