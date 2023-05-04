Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stabbing in downtown Calgary leaves victim seriously injured

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 11:14 pm
Calgary police told Global News a man was stabbed multiple times in front of a convenience store at 900 7 Ave. S.W. at about 6:30 p.m. on May 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary police told Global News a man was stabbed multiple times in front of a convenience store at 900 7 Ave. S.W. at about 6:30 p.m. on May 4, 2023. Gaby Rios/Global Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A stabbing in downtown Calgary that saw a man believed to be in his 30s sustain serious injuries on Thursday night had police investigators working to determine what led to the violence.

Police told Global News a man was stabbed multiple times in front of a convenience store at 900 7 Ave. S.W. at about 6:30 p.m.

They did not say if a suspect or suspects had been identified but noted officers were canvassing the area in search of witnesses and surveillance video to try to piece together what happened.

Click to play video: 'Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’'
Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’

The victim was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said the man was in stable condition despite sustaining serious injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A Global News crew at the scene saw police tape off a large intersection at the scene.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceAssaultStabbingCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary Stabbingdowntown Calgary crimeStabbing outside Calgary convenience storeStabbing outside Calgary convenience stores
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers