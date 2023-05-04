Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back kicker Sergio Castillo

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 6:53 pm
He was the kicker that got away, but Sergio Castillo is now back in the blue and gold.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed the kicker to a one-year contract on Thursday, just hours after he was released by the Edmonton Elks.

Castillo returns for a third stint with the Bombers. He first joined the team in 2015, before playing for the Ottawa RedBlacks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions.

Castillo came back to the Bombers late in the 2021 season and solidified their special teams in helping the club win the Grey Cup. He nailed 12 of his 14 field goal attempts that season, but he quickly bolted to Edmonton as a free agent that winter.

Trending Now

The Bombers’ kicking situation has been front and centre since Marc Liegghio missed a convert attempt in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Grey Cup game where the Bombers eventually lost by a single point.

Story continues below advertisement

Castillo is capable of both place kicking and punting. He was sixth in the CFL with an 84 per cent success rate on field goals last season.

The Bombers open rookie camp on Wednesday.

