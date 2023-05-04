‘My girl’s out there somewhere’: Family pleads for information about missing Fredericton woman

Send this page to someone via email

‘I’ll be home tomorrow’ was the last message Teri-Lynn Wilson sent to her mother Wanda Poster.

That would never happen.

Wilson hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 13.

“Somebody out there knows where she is. They need to bring her home,” said Poster.

Wilson is a devoted mother to her two children, Tyson Wilson and Brandi Daye. They describe their mother as “one of a kind.”

They recall her always singing country music, and her love of a good karaoke night.

“She was funny … she always had something,” said Tyson.

“She was definitely one of a kind,” Daye said.

But there is one thing they both know for sure: she would never stop communicating with them.

“If I didn’t hear from her, I knew something was going on,” Tyson said. “She just always contacted me, it doesn’t matter what it was, she was in contact.”

Her disappearance

Poster said she believes Teri-Lynn was living in the southeastern part of New Brunswick, but was returning home to Fredericton.

In fact, Tyson said he dropped her off at the Fredericton Inn, and she was supposed to meet up with Daye on April 13.

Poster said she believes Teri-Lynn stopped by her workplace looking for her, but she was off that day.

All attempts to contact Teri-Lynn since have failed. Her phone has also been disconnected.

“Her two children, sitting beside me, need answers. We need to know. We need to bring her home,” Poster said.

The Fredericton Police Force said the file is under investigation, but it was unable to provide any further details when asked by Global News.

The family said emotions are running high, but they hold out hope someone knows what happened to Teri-Lynn.

Both Poster and Tyson said she had some struggles, but in those final days before her disappearance, they knew she wanted one thing: to be home with her family.

“Her family is what’s kept her going the past while,” Tyson said. “She wouldn’t have walked away from it.”

Teri-Lynn Wilson is 41 years old, has brown hair and is five feet four inches tall. She is roughly 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

“I know my girl’s out there somewhere and we need her to come home,” Poster said.