Kingston, Ont. monarchists rush for coronation memorabilia

It’s almost time for the coronation of King Charles, and in Kingston, Ont., local monarchists are flocking for memorabilia.

There are few places around that sell authentic British items, namely, the commemorative things being sold for the coronation.

Kingston’s British Isles Shoppe, which also has a location in Belleville, has been jammed for the last few weeks with people seeking a piece of history.

“We thought it would be enough, but obviously it wasn’t. We had to call a couple of other stores to get some more stock in,” the Kingston location’s manager, Catherine Raby, said of their rapidly dwindling supply of coronation merchandise.

She said it’s been very difficult to get some of the specialty items in, like the mugs, bells, saucers and more.

Raby added that merchandise for the coronation has flown off the shelves in Kingston, but less so at their Belleville location.

“I’m thinking it’s mostly because this is a very loyalist town. I mean, the loyalists first came here up the St. Lawrence in 1783, and their encampment was the beginning of Kingston,” she said.

Meantime, as customers milled about the store looking at the merchandise that remained, they shared plans for the big day.

“I’m going down to my sister’s on Saturday morning to celebrate the coronation and my grandson’s birthday, so we’re just doing a double and we’ll get up early and watch, like I’ve watched all the weddings,” Heather Rowan said as she browsed the store.

While there is some debate among Canadians about the royals, many Canadians are still extremely dedicated, something Rowan says she feels is important.

“I love it. I love the country, I love the Royal Family. A lot of people don’t; I do. It’s important, it’s part of our country,” said Rowan.

With just days to go until the coronation takes place, bright and early on Saturday, the British Isles Shoppe in Kingston is getting one final shipment of coronation kitsch on Thursday night.

Raby says the hope is that Thursday’s shipment will last them until Saturday’s coronation.