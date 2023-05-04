‘Completely wrong’: NDP MLA defends against Opposition scrutiny of his expenses

A Vancouver-West End MLA’s transportation expense claims came under fire in the B.C. legislature on Thursday, with BC United raising questions about his primary residence.

Surrey-White Rock’s Trevor Halford alleged in Question Period that Spencer Chandra Herbert’s primary residence was changed from Vancouver to Victoria, presenting multiple expense forms as evidence.

Chandra Herbert, however, insisted that he still lives in Vancouver, and said that residence didn’t show up on the statements presented by the Opposition, because he has lived with his in-laws and not paid rent.

“Yes, I’ve been spending more time in Victoria this last year-and-a-half. Why? I didn’t want to share it — because my son’s been very sick,” Chandra Herbert told Global News.

“He got sick here in Victoria, he’s been in and out of Victoria General (Hospital), it’s been the worst year-and-a-half of my life and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 Public safety and bail reform hot topics in Question Period

Chandra Herbert said he informed B.C.’s conflict of interest commissioner in a letter a year ago and received a response, both of which he would make public if need be.

His Vancouver residence was not, and could not be included in disclosure forms, he added, because he doesn’t own it and his mother-in-law had long refused his offers to pay rent.

Chandra Herbert said this year his mother-in-law finally agreed to let him contribute, a fact that will be reflected in upcoming disclosure forms. Meanwhile, he said he continues to travel between his riding and the capital, like most MLAs, and still works in and serves his constituency.

“In fact, my travel expenses are lower than 61 other MLAs, including (BC United) members who are asking the questions,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they want to know more about my personal family, and that illness my son has had, about exactly where I live in Vancouver — I’ve been advised by security not to give my address.”

2:11 Spicy debate at B.C. legislature over public safety

Chandra Herbert, deputy speaker and an NDP MLA since 2008, called BC United “completely wrong” in their questioning of his expenses, and lamented having his personal life thrust into the spotlight.

“I shouldn’t have to share my son’s health issues to justify why I’ve had to come back and forth from Victoria to Vancouver,” he said.

“I’m sorry that I’ve had to share this in the way I’ve had to share this. He’s doing much better today and I’m not going to keep talking about his health because it makes me very sad.”

He thanked staff at the Victoria General Hospital for taking good care of his son.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Auditor general releases report into B.C. legislature misspending

Chandra Herbert’s son is enrolled in a Victoria school. The MLA confirmed he owns a house there, where his husband lives.

BC United claims Chandra-Herbert’s most egregious expenses are flights from Victoria in the morning and back in the afternoon on days the legislature isn’t sitting. He made such trips on July 20, 2020 at a cost of $457.91, on Sept. 10 for $546.18, and on April 8 and 10, 2021, for $655.

“I can tell you most people in the West End don’t know he doesn’t live there for three years and has racked up a $70,000-dollar bill at the taxpayers’ expense,” party leader Kevin Falcon said in Question Period. “This is in the backdrop of having lots of families in his own riding struggling to pay rent.”

Falcon is among several MLAs who don’t live in their ridings, but don’t claim residences in completely different regions of the province.