Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dangerous avalanche warning issued for Banff, Yoho, Kootenay national parks

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 1:38 pm
The aftermath of an avalanche that occurred near a popular hiking destination near Lake Louise, Alta. View image in full screen
The aftermath of an avalanche that occurred near a popular hiking destination near Lake Louise, Alta. Parks Canada/Provided
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As unseasonably warm weather persists, Parks Canada is warning visitors to avoid avalanche terrains in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks.

The warm weather, the lack of overnight refreezes and a weak snowpack have caused the largest avalanche cycle of the season, Parks Canada said in a news release Thursday.

Parks staff noted numerous Size 4 avalanches in all three parks, which is enough to destroy a large truck or several buildings. Staff also noted several hikers venturing into avalanche terrain on popular hikes in Lake Louise, Sulphur Mountain and Emerald Lake and on C-Level Cirque near Banff.

Trending Now

Parks Canada said the avalanche risk will remain high until lower temperatures return.

“All visitors to Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national park should avoid all avalanche terrain, including runout zones while avalanche danger remains elevated,” the news release read.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Parks CanadaavalancheBanff National ParkKootenay National ParkYoho National ParkAvalanche Warningsavalanche warnings albertaavalanche warnings bc
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers