Dangerous avalanche warning issued for Banff, Yoho, Kootenay national parks

As unseasonably warm weather persists, Parks Canada is warning visitors to avoid avalanche terrains in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks.

The warm weather, the lack of overnight refreezes and a weak snowpack have caused the largest avalanche cycle of the season, Parks Canada said in a news release Thursday.

Parks staff noted numerous Size 4 avalanches in all three parks, which is enough to destroy a large truck or several buildings. Staff also noted several hikers venturing into avalanche terrain on popular hikes in Lake Louise, Sulphur Mountain and Emerald Lake and on C-Level Cirque near Banff.

Parks Canada said the avalanche risk will remain high until lower temperatures return.

“All visitors to Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national park should avoid all avalanche terrain, including runout zones while avalanche danger remains elevated,” the news release read.