Mississauga man charged in connection with tiny home fraud investigation: police

A 58-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation involving tiny homes, police say.
Halton police said officers received several reports from victims who say they made down payments to a business called Little Creek Homes for houses that they allege were never delivered.
Officers said several victims from across Ontario were identified. Some reportedly lost in excess of $200,000.
“Potential buyers were defrauded of down payments and even full purchase prices for homes that were not provided,” officers said in a news release.
According to police, on Wednesday, the owner of the company — 58-year-old Philip Bradley from Mississauga — was arrested.
He has been charged with nine counts of fraud over $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Alex Murdaugh admits he lied about housekeeper’s trip-and-fall death
- Trump lawyers to call no witnesses in rape trial, leaving jury with deposition video
- Suspect caught after Atlanta medical facility shooting kills 1, injures 4
- Packages with ‘potentially lethal substance’ being mailed in Ontario, OPP warn
Comments