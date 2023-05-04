Mississauga man charged in connection with tiny home fraud investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation involving tiny homes, police say.

Halton police said officers received several reports from victims who say they made down payments to a business called Little Creek Homes for houses that they allege were never delivered.

Officers said several victims from across Ontario were identified. Some reportedly lost in excess of $200,000.

“Potential buyers were defrauded of down payments and even full purchase prices for homes that were not provided,” officers said in a news release.

According to police, on Wednesday, the owner of the company — 58-year-old Philip Bradley from Mississauga — was arrested.

He has been charged with nine counts of fraud over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.