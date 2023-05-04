Car crashes into house, driver and injured passenger take off: London, Ont. police

A London, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after an overnight hit-and-run that involved a car crashing into the front of a home on Richmond Street, near the gates to Western University.
Officers arrived at the scene on Richmond Street and Bernard Avenue just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a serious crash.
According to police, a car hit the front of a home and the driver and passenger took off on foot. Both were found “a short distance away.”
The passenger was then transported to hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A London man, 23, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, impaired exceeding blood alcohol concentration and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
Police have not provided an estimate of damage to the home.
