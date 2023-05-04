Car crashes into house, driver and injured passenger take off: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after an overnight hit-and-run that involved a car crashing into the front of a home on Richmond Street, near the gates to Western University.

Officers arrived at the scene on Richmond Street and Bernard Avenue just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a serious crash.

According to police, a car hit the front of a home and the driver and passenger took off on foot. Both were found “a short distance away.”

View image in full screen Debris from the crash could be seen in the yard on May 4, 2023. Scott Monich/Global News

The passenger was then transported to hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A London man, 23, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, impaired exceeding blood alcohol concentration and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police have not provided an estimate of damage to the home.