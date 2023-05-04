Menu

Crime

Car crashes into house, driver and injured passenger take off: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 12:26 pm
A brick house boarded up with wood after a car crashed into it. View image in full screen
Police in London, Ont., say a car crashed into a home on Richmond Street north of Huron Street just before 4 a.m. May 4, 2023. Scott Monich/Global News
A London, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after an overnight hit-and-run that involved a car crashing into the front of a home on Richmond Street, near the gates to Western University.

Officers arrived at the scene on Richmond Street and Bernard Avenue just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a serious crash.

According to police, a car hit the front of a home and the driver and passenger took off on foot. Both were found “a short distance away.”

Debris from a car crash is seen in front of a home boarded up with plywood. View image in full screen
Debris from the crash could be seen in the yard on May 4, 2023. Scott Monich/Global News

The passenger was then transported to hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A London man, 23, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, impaired exceeding blood alcohol concentration and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police have not provided an estimate of damage to the home.

