Okanagan homes available to win in Hometown Heroes Lottery

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is back, with another chance to give back to the medical teams and not-for-profits that care for British Columbians in their time of need.

“Hometown Heroes Lottery support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, raising essential funds for specialized adult health services at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, and Vancouver Community Health Services,” states a press release.

“Hometown Heroes began in 2013 and has raised over $42 million so far in essential funds for equipment for VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, GF Strong Rehab centre and to support specialized patient care and comfort,” said Dany Maneely, senior vice-president of community giving and engagement at the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

Not only does the money raised go towards local hospitals, it also goes to the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund which supports people in crisis with its Home Away program that houses families who need to travel to receive care, The Burn Camp and many other programs.

“What we do is meet our burn survivors wherever they are in their recovery journey,” said BC Professional Firefighter’s Burn Fund executive director, Jeff Sauvé.

“In summer we run our Burn Camp that brings 75 kiddos from around the province together…We have a Thrive program that supports those burn survivors as they enter their teen years and then we have a host of province-wide initiatives that support our adult burn survivors community as well.”

There are 3,220 prizes to be won this year and nine grand prize homes to choose from throughout B.C., in South Surrey, Vancouver, North Vancouver, Courtenay, Sooke, Kelowna and West Kelowna.

In West Kelowna, a new development is being created off Ferry Wharf Road called Westrich Bay.

“It’s going to be a lakefront section directly across from downtown Kelowna,” said Westrich Bay sales manager, Cole Killeen.

“We have a lottery showhome right on the water so it’s a 2,500-square-foot home.”

Killeen says the winner of the Westrich Bay waterfront townhome will also have access to all the amenities the development has to offer.

In Kelowna, there’s a townhome available to win in the Movala development near Gyro Beach.

“It’s a two-storey townhome — 1,380 square feet, two bedroom, two and a half bath with a private terrace off the second floor,” said Melissa Aulenback, Movala sales manager.

“You’ve got beach access down the road and will be able to take advantage of all the amenities that Movala has to offer.”

Tickets for the Hometown Heroes Lottery are on sale now until July 13. For more information visit www.heroeslottery.com